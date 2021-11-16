Creole Soul serves up New Orleans favorites - 2021's Best

Creole Soul in Kent serves Creole and Cajun delights. #k5evening

KENT, Wash. — Creole Soul is the winner of Best New Restaurant in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

Creole Soul started as a food truck, Dat Creole Soul, serving up delights like shrimp etouffee and gator on a stick. Their brick-and-mortar, Creole Soul, opened in early 2021. Owner Hampton Isom is Louisiana born-and-raised. He's been a pro-basketball player, an Alaska Airlines flight attendant, and now he's an award-winning restaurant owner!

When presented with the Best of Western Washington award, Isom and his team cheered.

"That's what I'm talking about right there!" Isom laughed. "We try to serve it up and sling it all day long."

Just as the did at Dat Creole Soul, Isom and crew stay true to Louisiana with fried gator on the menu at Creole Soul. Their Gator Mary, for instance, is a bloody mary topped with pickled okra and fried gator.

If you're looking for the perfect bar snack, look no further than their fried pickles - they're addictive!