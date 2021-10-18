A taste of Louisiana in the heart of Des Moines

Creole Soul serves up Cajun and Creole food that will take you down to the Big Easy.

DES MOINES, Wash. — If you're looking for a taste of Louisiana in Des Moines, head to Creole Soul.

You might remember the name from Evening's story on the food truck Dat Creole Soul. The food truck and restaurant are one in the same - owner Hampton Isom opened the restaurant in March of 2021 after finding success with his food truck.

The restaurant serves up classic Louisiana dishes like shrimp etouffee, fried catfish and grits, and slings drinks like the famous hurricane.

Isom and crew stay true to Louisiana with fried gator on the menu. Their Gator Mary, for instance, is a bloody mary topped with pickled okra and fried gator!

And if you're looking for the perfect bar snack, look no further than their fried pickles - they're addictive!