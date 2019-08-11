KENMORE, Wash. — The art of leather working is alive and well in Kenmore.

Moxie and Oliver sells custom leather goods like handbags, accessories, guitar straps, electronics cases and wallets.

Owner Caitlin Sullivan also teaches novices how to make their own pieces.

"I'm self-taught so my methods are easy for other people to learn,” she said.

Caitlin Sullivan teaches a variety of leather working classes in Kenmore.

KING TV

Students can make their own belt in about two hours. That includes punching the holes, drawing a design on the leather with pencil and using a burning tool to make it permanent.

"It's just like drawing with a pen,” Sullivan said. "You want to burn slowly enough that you get a good dark line."

Designs are burned into the leather before being painted and stained.

KING TV

There are also a variety of colors for painting the leather.

"You want to paint in light flat layers,” Sullivan said.

Finally, the belts are stained and dried. Students can wear them home by the end of class.

Team Evening models their leather belts, made by hand in two hours at Moxie and Oliver.

KING TV

Classes range from $99 to $599, depending on the length and extent of the project.

The Leather Gifts & Small Projects class is two hours long, while the Handbag Design and Construction Workshop happens over two days.

Watch to see Team Evening try their hands at leather working!