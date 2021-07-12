From couture gowns to Amazon driver uniforms, Seattle designer Luly Yang does it all

"I don't scare easily, but I wanted to do a good job so I did wonder if I was the right person,” Yang said.



She ultimately embraced the challenge and spent months meeting with airline staff and their unions, learning about their safety requirements, desires and needs. The end result was a successful line and a fundamental shift in Yang's own career.



"It's really a privilege and an honor actually to be playing that part of a role in somebody else's life,” she said. "The puzzle came together and it became a picture, and I said okay - now I know what my calling is."



In her mind, designing a uniform has a lot in common with a couture gown.



"My approach is the same, and the result is all about improving the human experience,” Yang said. “How do I improve their lives, whether it's at work or at home or at a party or at a wedding, how do I make it better?"



It's all in the details. For the Climate Pledge line, she balanced the uniforms by making them both comfortable and purposeful. Mixed media pieces are both tailored and stretchy, and collars and lapels are cut to resemble the arena and Space Needle's iconic architecture.

