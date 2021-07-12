From couture gowns to Amazon driver uniforms, Seattle designer Luly Yang does it all

SEATTLE — Seattle’s premiere designer Luly Yang is known for her one-of-a-kind couture gowns, made for weddings and red carpets.
But her work has also taken to the skies and streets.
Yang designed the uniforms for Alaska Airlines employees, Amazon delivery drivers, and most recently guest services staff at Climate Pledge Arena.
It was never part of her grand plan – in fact, uniforms never crossed her mind. Then, Alaska unexpectedly called in 2015.
"I don't scare easily, but I wanted to do a good job so I did wonder if I was the right person,” Yang said.
She ultimately embraced the challenge and spent months meeting with airline staff and their unions, learning about their safety requirements, desires and needs. The end result was a successful line and a fundamental shift in Yang's own career.
"It's really a privilege and an honor actually to be playing that part of a role in somebody else's life,” she said. "The puzzle came together and it became a picture, and I said okay - now I know what my calling is."
In her mind, designing a uniform has a lot in common with a couture gown.
"My approach is the same, and the result is all about improving the human experience,” Yang said. “How do I improve their lives, whether it's at work or at home or at a party or at a wedding, how do I make it better?"
It's all in the details. For the Climate Pledge line, she balanced the uniforms by making them both comfortable and purposeful. Mixed media pieces are both tailored and stretchy, and collars and lapels are cut to resemble the arena and Space Needle's iconic architecture.
She's also created a new ready-to-wear line, using things she learned from her work Alaska. It’s called “Luliesure” and is inspired by traveling and living sustainably.
Pieces include a down puffer scarf that can be rolled into a headrest pillow, gender-neutral reversible jackets, and vegan leather joggers.
Yang also designed a raincoat she’s been thinking about for the past decade.
"It's the raincoat that makes me wake up and wish it would rain,” she laughed.
The limited line is available at her downtown Seattle showroom, online, and at a pop-up inside the Alaska Airlines North Satellite Lounge at Seatac Airport through this weekend.
"I did not imagine I would be where I am now 20 years ago, when I started my business,” Yang said. "I'm really thankful I took that leap back then, and I love what I do. I will always do this."