Magnolia mom to compete on new Food Network baking show

You'd be scared too if your baking skills were judged by Martha Stewart.

When Evening first met Cortney Anderson-Sanford in 2014, the Seattle mom was on her way to winning $100,000 on the NBC reality show Food Fighters.

Now she's feeling the heat in a new culinary competition show, the Food Networks Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart.

"I heard about the show from a casting email that I got. And I reached out and the casting director came right back at me and said hey, we're kind of interested in you," said Cortney.

After several calls and a bunch of baking, Cortney made the cut.

"It's six campers testing their baking skills out in the wilderness of upstate New York."

While the concept may seem simple, going from a home kitchen to the great outdoors can be a recipe for disaster.

"You have a lot of cameras all over and you have bees which I happen to be allergic to. You have all these different wild things happening."

But perhaps the most daunting challenge she faced was the scrutinizing palate of Martha Stewart.

"Going into this Bakeaway Camp was pretty intimidating because we didn't know who we were cooking for, who the camp councilors were going to be. Finding out it was Martha Stewart it was pretty scary because she was one of my idols."

You'll have to watch to see how Cortney does. But winning would be the ultimate icing on the cake.

“I hope people who watch Bakeaway Camp will see the pure love and joy that goes into all the dishes the bakers make."