SEATTLE — Grab your cowboy boots and head to The Little Red Hen, Seattle's only country bar. The regulars call it 'Greenlake's best kept secret' and say you definitely have to be looking for it to find it, but you'll never be disappointed.

With live music five nights a week, free dance lessons, and classic karaoke, this hidden gem is hard to beat. They open at 9:00 AM every day with Happy Hour every Monday through Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

The large room with a dance floor has some Hollywood history. The band Stone Temple Pilots filmed their music video for their hit, Plush, on The Little Red Hen stage.

As for drinks, their Lemon Drop is to die for. They also serve domestic beers, $3.00 Well drinks during Happy Hour, and have PBR on draft.

The Little Red Hen | 7115 Woodlawn Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98115 | (206)-522-1168

