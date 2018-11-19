At this time of year, three popular pies vie for a coveted spot at the Thanksgiving table: apple, pecan and our personal favorite--pumpkin.

No matter what your pie preferences are, there is a fact that simply can't be denied: Costco's pumpkin pies are delicious, gigantic, and dirt cheap. At over thee and a half pounds and a foot wide, these monster pies can feed your whole family and maybe even a small army at an unbelievable price: $5.99!

Still not on board? Maybe the pie's fan club, consisting of nearly 1,300 devoted dessert connoisseurs, can convince you.

These dedicated Costco pie fans tempt us on the regular with close-up photos of whipped-cream smothered pumpkiny goodness as well as memes that express their deep love for this seasonal dessert.

I don't know about you, but I'm thoroughly convinced and will be heading to Costco this Thanksgiving to snag a pie... or ten. Consider me a fan for life, Costco.

via GIPHY

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING