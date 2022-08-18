Get your cosplay on at Emerald City Comic Con!

With four full days of everything pop culture and comics, there's bound to be something for everyone. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Emerald City Comic Con / Aug. 18 - 21 / Seattle Convention Center

It's like Christmas for people into cosplay. The Emerald City Comic Con is back with four days of pop culture delights. If you go you will be required to wear an approved mask. The event starts today and runs through Sunday at the Seattle Convention Center.

Premier Lacrosse League / Aug. 20 & 21 / Tacoma Dome

Here's a sport you don't see every day. The Premier Lacrosse League will bring some of the best professional lacrosse players in the county to our area. Matches will be going on this Saturday and Sunday inside the Tacoma Dome.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law / Aug 18/ Disney +

The newest star in the Marvel Universe is out today. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters who inherits her green superpowers from her cousin, Doctor Bruce Banner. You can catch the first of nine episodes on Disney Plus.

B-52's / Aug 22 / McCaw Hall