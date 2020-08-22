Check out the edible art from a West Seattle cookier

Jenn's Cookie Jar turns out everything from custom birthday orders to sugar cookies with messages of equality

SEATTLE — Cookies from a West Seattle small business are so vibrant and intricate, they’re the work of a true artist.



Just don't tell the person who made them.



"No, I can't draw to save my life,” laughed Jenn Ensign, owner of Jenn’s Cookie Jar. "This is my one thing and I'm just going to stay in my lane."



She started baking and decorating cookies when her second son was born. After creating theme cookies for his first birthday, word of mouth lead to custom orders from friends and her reputation spread. Within just a couple of years, cookie making transformed from a nighttime hobby into a professional business.



"I'm not a baker, I didn't go to culinary school. I just was a maxed-out mom that was lost in Pinterest and wanted to try something for myself that I wanted to be good at,” she said. "It took practice, it took patience, I got frustrated, and I burned many, many cookies."



But practice made perfect.

From children's birthday parties to graduations, pop culture collabs and holiday celebrations, Jenn's Cookie Jar is overflowing with tasty expressions. Ensign snaps and posts photos of her designs, earning her more than 14,000 Instagram fans and a platform she takes seriously.



"It's important for everyone to look at what gifts or skills or talents they might have and figure out where they can put those to use, besides just stuffing them in your face,” she said, laughing.

Ensign believes cookies can also be statement pieces, and her designs have supported voting, Pride Month, and Juneteenth.