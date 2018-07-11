Over the years, we have visited some incredible 5-Star Dive Bars. However, only one can be the best of best. And this year, the crowned victor of the Best Dive Bar in Evening's 2018 Best of Western Washington Viewer's poll is Conway Pub & Eatery.

Established in 1932, the pub has live music, daily happy hour and "the best half pound steak burger and pan-fried oysters west of the Mississippi."

"It's like 'Cheers,' everybody knows your name," said Justin Sheridan, pub manager.

Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 to 6, with all wines, wells and taps $1 off.

Regulars rave about the mimosas, vodka tonics, the Cadillac margarita, and the Bahama Mama drink special.

While the drinks are fantastic, the food might just be even better. Popcorn is free for customers, and the most popular items are the Conway's famed steak burgers and pan-fried oysters.

"We do everything with love around here," said Brittany Tenbrink, a Conway employee.

Karaoke is every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to midnight. Every other Sunday, a live band performs.

Conway Pub and Eatery - 18611 Main St, Conway, WA 98238

