A 'Contraption Master' builds one of his biggest at the Seattle Boat Show

SEATTLE — Tucked among more than 300 exhibits, 800 boats and thousands of daily visitors, Zach Umperovitch quietly tinkers with a "toy" that spans more than 100 feet of the Lumen Field Event Center.
Using paddles, boats, and even a swinging stuffed salmon, the self-proclaimed "world's leading authority on chain reaction machines" is rigging together a completely "impractical, unnecessary, and over-engineered masterpiece" that would make Rube Goldberg proud.
Umperovitch, creator and co-host of Discovery's "Contraption Masters," is building the silly sequence over the full nine days of the Seattle Boat Show, and will unveil the finished piece on Saturday.
"It's going to have a run time of a little over a minute, so definitely one of the largest machines I've ever built," Umperovitch said. "And one of the most fun themes I've ever worked on."
The 2023 Seattle Boat Show presented by Union Marine and the Port of Seattle runs at Lumen Field Event Center and Bell Harbor Marina until Saturday, Feb. 11. Click here for ticket details.
