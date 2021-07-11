Concession options at Climate Pledge Arena blend fine dining concepts with sustainability

Duck confit, pickled watermelon rinds and plant-based burgers are all on the menu.

SEATTLE — The menu at Climate Pledge Arena is helping sports and concert-goers to expand their concession expectations.

There are traditional options like hamburgers, french fries and fried chicken sandwiches.

But Executive Chef of the Climate Collective Molly DeMers is also integrating fine dining concepts into the menu, with a laser focus on sustainability and supporting local businesses.

One example? Duck confit. The meat is brined for 24 hours, then submerged in duck fat for another 22.

While it sounds like something that would only be available in luxury suites, the dish is actually sold on the upper concourse at the Coors Light stand.

DeMers thinks good food should be available to every ticket holder.

"All of these items you can get throughout the concourse, on upper level and main concourse,” she said.

The same holds true for the Seattle Kraken’s official burger - a plant-based Impossible burger. There’s also a meatball sandwich created using a recipe from storied downtown Seattle deli Salumi.

The most popular item is a baked Hasselback potato topped with Beecher's cheese and Bacon Pop Rocks, created with the help of Spiceology in Spokane.

"It's crackling in your mouth, it's a really exciting moment, and I hope kids are eating this and looking forward to bringing their generations after that,” DeMers said.

If you're in the mood for more classic arena options, try the Kraken sausage made by Ferndale-based Hempler’s. It’s inspired by the famous Seattle Dog, except the cream cheese, onions and bacon are in the casing itself.



"When you bite into a hot dog, you'll wonder why it's never been done before,” DeMers said, laughing. “That's what I think, it's super good."

There's also a twist on the tried and true mozzarella stick – at Climate Pledge, they’re “mozzarella bricks,” made in-house with a side of stewed marinara.

“I wanted to take it to the next level so we made them larger and shareable so you can definitely have that human experience with your friends again,” DeMers said.

For traditional beef burgers, DeMers sources protein from a sustainable farm in Royal City. And in the spirit of zero waste, the "Climate Collective Bowl" features greens that would otherwise land in compost bins - like roasted strawberry tips and pickled watermelon rinds.

They also grow wheat grass and other produce on-site.