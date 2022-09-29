'Choir Boy' a vulnerable and thought provoking coming of age drama, playing at ACT Theatre

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the co-writer of the academy award winning "Moonlight," is the playwright behind the Tony Award winning "Choir Boy." #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — With a title like Choir Boy, audiences can expect some soul stirring vocal performances.

But at the heart of the show now running at Seattle's ACT Theatre is a thought provoking story about growing up.

"I fell in love with the writing, the poetry, the way that it moves," explained Jamil Jude, the Director of Choir Boy. "It's such a beautiful story about how young black boys can be with one another and find their true identity."

The Tony Award winning play, which had a Broadway run, follows five students at a traditional and prestigious prep school for African-American boys.

They are part of the school's gospel choir, and Pharus Young, played by Nicholas Japaul Bernard faces bullying because of his sexual orientation.

Jude calls it an exploration of black boyhood, something audiences often don't get to see on stage.

"We are told that queer youth and black youth, they are made to be seen as adults faster," Jude shared. "We don't really allow them to be kids."

Because of the sensitive nature of some scenes, rehearsals for the show involved a fight and intimacy coordinator to choregraph every move.

The goal is to make sure every actor feels safe and supported on stage.

"I hope they listen, listen to young black boys tell their truths in their own way," Jude shared. "And I want people to leave theatre on a path to create more spaces for softness and to allow little boys to feel all the feelings."