SEATTLE — Columbia City has a lot of history. It was incorporated in 1983 and was annexed into Seattle in 1907- and throughout the years, it's been one of the most diverse and devoted neighborhoods in the city. And that means there are a lot of interesting spots to see. Windermere Real Estate agent Ted Dietz showed us some of his favorite spots.

One of the most striking buildings in the neighborhood is the Columbia Branch of the Seattle Public Library. This beautiful 1915 building is small, but packs in a lot of history- it was built for Seattle thanks to gifts from the business man and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Now, the library is a cornerstone of the neighborhood that is a robust community center.

Columbia Branch Library | 206-386-1908 | 4721 Rainier Ave S

If you're looking for a place to get swole (as the kids say), Columbia City Fitness Center is a truly community gym. Open since 2004 and run by the wonderful couple Flozzell and Bull, the fitness center boasts a large workout area, included classes, and showers. Plus, it's hard to beat the sense of community you feel when you step inside- with more than 15 years of experience, they've seen people grow up and start their own families thanks to the gym!

Columbia City Fitness Center | 206-725-7894 | 4860 Rainier Ave S Suite B

And if you'd like to fuel up after you get swole (again, as the kids say), Tutta Bella serves up delicious, thin-crust Neapolitan pizza. They make their pizzas in a real Italian oven- which apparently may or may not have been blessed by a priest. That's the rumor.

Tutta Bella | 206-721-3501 | 4918 Rainier Ave S

