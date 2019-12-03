SEATTLE — If you think you spot Golden Globe-winning actor Colin Ferrell in a Seattle restaurant/watering hole, you may not be wrong.

During an interview about his role in Disney’s new movie Dumbo, he confirmed he’s a repeat customer at a roadhouse-style bar in the Georgetown neighborhood.

“Slim's Last Chance Saloon - great joint,” he said. "I’ve been there a few times, (including) one road trip from Vancouver down to L.A. I have a couple of hoodies as well, (the owner) sent me some swag. I think I've been there three times. I'm due a trip."

He also raved about owner Celeste Lucas and asked, “please give her my love.”

Slim’s Last Chance has also been featured on Evening as a Five Star Dive Bar. It specializes in award-winning chili and cold beer, and is located at 5606 1st Ave. South.

You can see Farrell in Dumbo – a new live action movie based on the 1941 animated film – when it opens in theaters March 29.