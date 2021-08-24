Cold beer and beautiful views at this Tacoma brewery

Narrows Brewing features rotating beers on-tap and a spectacular view of the Tacoma Narrows. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — If you're looking for tasty beer and a great view in Tacoma, head to Narrows Brewing.

Named for the spectacular view of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge from their back deck, Narrows Brewing features fourteen rotating taps. They brew their beer on location, right behind the taproom. And while they don't serve food save for some tasty bar snacks, you're welcome to bring your own.

Plus, if you want to sail in for a brew, you can moor your boat with the Narrows Marina Bait and Tackle Shop just below Narrows Brewing.

Narrows Brewing has a neighborhood beer series featuring beers named after Tacoma neighborhoods and Pierce County cities. Their last beer in the series is named for the city of Fircrest, which ironically was the last "dry" municipality in Washington state. Voters voted to allow the sale of alcohol in the November 2015 election.

Octo is their flagship IPA, which pairs well with one of their adorable octopus plushies they sell in their little gift shop just off the back patio.