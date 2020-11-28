The smell of freshly roasted coffee in the heart of Bellingham

The perfect holiday gift for coffee lovers.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tony’s Coffee was been part of the city of Bellingham since the early 70’s. Still today you can get your coffee fix at their original coffeehouse that brought locally roasted coffee and espresso to Bellingham, becoming one of the cultural staples in the community, located in Fairhaven’s historic Terminal Building.

In 1995, they expanded their roasting operation a few miles north to the Irongate District. This move helped them provide wholesale coffee to more locally-owned grocery stores, offices, cafes and diners in Bellingham and the Seattle-area.

Just recently Tony’s Coffee have been named 2021 Roaster of the Year by Roast Magazine. Each year, this award recognizes a company that sources coffees of superior quality, exemplifies a dedication to sustainability, promotes employee and community education, and demonstrates a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.

“We are not the largest company by any means, but we made a pretty good impact for the sides of the company we are” said David Yake from Tony’s Coffee.

Every year crew members of Tony’s Coffee travel world to visit the coffee farms looking for the perfect and distinctive smell and flavor of coffee beans. These created direct relationships help to broaden their understanding and appreciation for all that goes into making an exceptional cup of coffee.

Right now Tony’s Coffee wants the share that knowledge with others by offering virtual coffee consultation to help people make great coffee at the comfort of their homes, a perfect gift idea for this holidays.

You can schedule a one-on-one Zoom or phone call with one of our veteran baristas. Each coffee consultation is customized to your interests, skill level, and equipment.

“We do typically a 30 minutes consultations, and we can take this as far people like” said Sean Beszhak from Tony’s Coffee.

Topics we can cover:

Pourover techniques and recipes

Espresso basics, including milk steaming

Industry tips for coffee storage, grinding, and brewing

General coffee information, including farming and processing methods