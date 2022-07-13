Coffee and skateboards are part of the unique blend at this new Tacoma hangout

The Method wants to provide a safe place for young skateboarders and caffeine for everyone else. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — As a professional skateboarder Tacoma's Aaron Artis earned a reputation for trying any stunt at least once. And it helped him see the world.

"I did nothing but skateboard for a living for five years which was my childhood dream," Artis said."And I'm still living that out today by just being involved with skateboarding."

Artis has helped build skate parks in the Tacoma area but he wanted to do more. One day he had a conversation with barista and skateboarder Jack Saffle that changed everything.

"We were having a cup of coffee in my backyard, skating my ramp and we said Hey! Skateboarding. Coffee," Artis said. " The two best things in the world! Let's combine them both and make The Method."

The coffee comes from Hilltop’s own Manifesto Coffee Roasters. A third owner, Stein Hansen, designs the boards for sale.

"Everybody that comes into the store is like this is a great idea why hasn't somebody thought about something like this in the past?" Artis said.

It all makes perfect sense to longtime boarder Bryan Krasovetz.

" I think having a skate shop with coffee goes hand-in-hand, you know, because like we are all tired," Krasovetz laughed. "We're all tired even though we wake up at 11 or noon you know?"

If The Method is just another Aaron Artis stunt, it's one that's built to last for a community that believes skateboarding is a positive influence.

"What's your method?" Artis asked. "This is ours."

Aaron Artis back in the day as a professional skateboarder.