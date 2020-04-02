GOSPORT, UK — The Clipper Race is one of the biggest challenges of the natural world and an endurance test like no other. This 2019 – 2020 race will be the third consecutive edition Seattle has been a Team Partner. And it will once again see a collaboration between race organizers, the Seattle Sports Commission and Visit Seattle.

The race started in London this past September, and the fleet will complete its 40,000-mile long nautical circumnavigation when it returns eleven months later, in August 2020.

The Clipper Round the World Race is a race that takes 11 boats around the world for 11 months.

The race has applications open to anybody ready for a challenge, with no previous sailing experience KING 5 Evening's Jose Cedeno was up for the ride and headed to Gosport, England to begin four levels of training.

“Training is intensive, a lot of information and physical labor, everything on a race boat needs to be done by hand,” said Ben Keitch.

A mixture of excitement and anticipation was built as more than 400 Race Crew members arrived at Portsmouth Guildhall for Clipper's Race crew allocation day event. The highlight of the day, however, was the great team reveals -- all team Skippers took the stage to announce their crew. Jose was picked to be part of Seattle’s team, news that he took with great excitement and enthusiasm.

“It’s very exciting to see Jose get out there, I think he is going to have a fantastic experience,” said Ralph Morton from Seattle Sports Commission.

This Team Seattle will be focusing its attention on ocean health and environmental sustainability, along with promoting the city as an ecotourism destination on this 2019 – 2020 race.

Stay tuned for more on Jose's epic 3-week voyage!

