Read part 1 of Jose's Clipper Round the World Journey!

The Australian coast to coast race will challenge the Seattle team in every way. The constantly changing conditions, from brutal to mild, means that there is no relaxing. The team will be pushed mentally and physically in what is one of the most inhospitable parts of the planet.

This race around the south of Australia demands absolute the best from each sailor, will test them mentally, physically and emotionally.

“Obviously being in this environment with rough seas, you can’t see what’s coming,” said Lyndsay Barnes.

“The one thing we cannot control is the weather, sometimes it through you some really bad hands, sometimes it through you really difficult challenges,” said David Hartshorn.

This tactical battle across the southern ocean is expected to last 21 days from start to finish with a total of 4000 nautical miles, for the Emerald team.

The sea does not distinguish between Olympians or novices. There is nowhere to hide on the boat.

“Does put things in perspective, we are in the middle of the mass ocean, makes you feel very insignificant,” said Kiki Kettunen.

The 2019-2020 edition is the third consecutive race that Seattle has participated in as both Host Port Partner and with a competitive team.

