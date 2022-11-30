Clean out your fridge and make a great meal too - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — Have leftovers taken up space in your fridge? Turn those tidbits into sensational stuffing! Chef Tom Douglas shows you how to use stuffing in roasted squash. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Chorizo Stuffed Butternut Squash
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ pound chorizo
- 1 tablespoon shallot, minced
- 1 butternut squash, halved and cut into chunks, scooping “the neck meat” and reserving for stuffing
- A handful of Spanish olives, halved (we used about 5)
- ¼ cup canned butter beans (or any beans you have)
- 12 almonds, you can use any kind of nut
- 4 medjool dates, pitted, quartered
- 2-3 ounces of broth, any kind will work
- 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon sage, chopped
- ½ cup Beecher’s Just Jack Cheese, shredded
- ½ cup of tiny croutons, using leftover bread
- 1 teaspoon, ‘Rub with Love’ Smoked Paprika
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° degrees
- Halve the squash. Place squash on a cutting board. Hold the squash steady while using a knife to halve the squash lengthwise.
- Scoop the seeds and pulp out of the squash. While scooping some of the “neck” out of the squash using the remainder for the stuffing.
- Dice “neck” chunks and set them aside.
- In a medium sauté pan, brown chorizo until cooked through.
- Add minced shallot and sauté until translucent.
- Add diced squash, butter beans, olives, almonds, and dates to sauté pan.
- Sauté until tender.
- Slice leftover bread into small and tiny breadcrumbs.
- Remove from heat.
- Pour mixture into a medium bowl. Making sure you get all the drippings from the pan.
- Mix in cheese, sage, parsley, paprika, breadcrumbs, and broth. Stir together.
- Scoop into butternut squash halves.
- Place butternut squash on a baking sheet and bake for about 20 minutes.
- Remove and serve!
