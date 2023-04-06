Classic Korean cuisine goes modern at Chan Seattle

It's a great place to grab a bite or a drink before a show downtown. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking for a place to dine before going to see a show at the Paramount Theatre? Then check out the recently opened, Chan Seattle. The restaurant relocated last year from Pike Place Market to the Paramount Hotel.

The stylish place serves modern Korean cuisine. Some of the dishes Chef Heong Soon Park and his staff create include Alaskan Black Cod with fermented soy broth, ginger, and scallion on daikon radish. Another entry to try is their Grilled Pork Jowl with yuzu, Chinese celery, and fermented chile served on a bed of pearl barley.

You’ll also find great Asian-influenced cocktails like their smoke stack old fashioned with Bourbon, lapsang souchong tea syrup, angostura bitters, and rock candy. Whiskey fans will love their Toki highball with Toki Whiskey, cardamon bitters, grapefruit juice, and a splash of soda water.

Chan Seattle

724 Pine St. Seattle WA

(425) 658-2626

Open Tues - Sat