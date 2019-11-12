TACOMA, Wash. — Let's be honest. History isn't always the most lively subject in school. It can be hard to relate to a subject that seems irrelevant and in the past. Tacoma Arts Live is changing that by bringing history to life on the stage.

"Sometimes a topic that's brought up through a textbook seems remote or inaccessible to a student," says Associate Director of Education Antonio Gomez. "But when they are able to experience it in real time through theater it comes alive in a totally different way."

The Civil Rights Legacy Tour is part of the education program at Tacoma Arts Live. Each year, a different play travels to local schools teaching and inspiring students. The plays focus on our country's civil rights leaders and encourage civic responsibility among the young audience members.

"You have actors right in front of your face letting you know to go out and do great things and imploring you to do those things," says actor and director Jimmy Shields.

The Civil Rights Legacy Tour is guided by a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." The program challenges students to be advocates of justice because without them history might just repeat itself.

