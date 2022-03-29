Ciscoe says all rose lovers must do this spring chore

Don't wait until it's too late to do this job. 🌹 #k5evening

SEATTLE — Ciscoe Morris says one of the most important jobs you should do now that it’s spring is prune your roses. Also, don’t be intimidated.



“Basically this is not that hard of a job, though horticultural experts say it is,” Ciscoe said.

He said pruning roses back this time of year actually signals them to grow. He adds that by pruning a rosebush in front of his living room window down to about two feet high, he’ll end up with a lower growing plant that’s densely covered with blooms, which is exactly what he wants.

“What you're looking for when you prune a rose is an outward-facing bud,” Ciscoe said. “When I cut that, that little branch is going to grow outward, and that's what you want. You don't want to crowd the inside of the rose.”



He adds that any old dead-looking twigs should be cut off at the base. And if your rose is already sending out new tender leaves? Don’t fret about trimming canes that are starting to leaf out.

“Don't worry it doesn't matter," Ciscoe said. "You can cut them off because all these little buds are gonna grow and produce their own leaves, so there's absolutely no harm in cutting off some new leaves."

Another important thing to do is to get rid of all old leaves — they can harbor diseases like black spot.



“One other thing I forgot to mention, look at the gloves I’m wearing. You want rose pruning gloves, otherwise, you're gonna get chopped up like crazy,” Ciscoe said, showing off elbow-length gloves that offer plenty of protection from thorns.



The job only took about five minutes, and Ciscoe says he’ll be enjoying the results all summer long.