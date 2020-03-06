Ciscoe Morris' all-time top four favorite plants

...For right now.

SEATTLE — Recently, a Facebook Fan of Ciscoe Morris wanted to know what his favorite plant is. We visited his garden, and learned that Ciscoe’s favorite plant is actually all of ‘em. But here are his top four right now:

Number one is a houseplant that's hard to grow - Cecelia from Fidalgo Island sent us a photo for Ciscoe to identify, and he waxed poetic:

"It's called a Mendinilla magnifica, it gets four feet tall, has these beautiful veined leaves, but the Coup de Grace is those flowers are gonna open up into these foot and a half long flowerheads...filled with a gazillion half inch wide pink flowers. It is the most exquisite thing you've ever seen!"

But Ciscoe had some more favorites out in his garden.

"This is my favorite plant, this is called Pacific Coast Iris, and you plant ‘em, they slowly become a big clump, they're native to the Pacific Northwest, and you don't have to water them, fertilize them, anything, they come back every spring and just fill the garden with beautiful flowers. Definitely my favorite flower.

Except for this one: Now this really is my favorite plant. This is Telopea truncata it's an extremely rare plant and it comes from Chile - now look at these magnificent flowers. But as much as every gardener and passerby loves these flowers, know who loves them more? Henrietta Hummingbird is nuts for these things! No doubt about it this is my absolutely favorite flower, except for this one over here!

So this is my favorite plant! Ceanothus 'Dark Star' - look at this swarm of flowers and guess who loves it more than anyone else? The bees are always on this plant sometimes it's just buzzing with bee life. Give it full sun, well drained soil, and every spring you'll have a display that you can't believe.”