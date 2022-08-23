Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen

“It all starts with baking soda, then all you need is a quart of water, some dish detergent, and something you can use to spray,” Ciscoe said. “You need two teaspoons of baking soda in a quart of water, then you need four drops of dish detergent. Put the lid back on the container, shake the living tweedle out of it, and just pour it into your handy dandy spritzer bottle and we’re ready to go to battle!”



Ciscoe says if you see powdery mildew on one leaf, you need to spray the whole plant, all the leaves top and bottom. And he adds that usually plants get powdery mildew because they are stressed. His rose was located in the corner of his garden and wasn’t getting regular water. So if you’re treating for powdery mildew, make sure you deal with whatever was stressing the plant. Ciscoe will give his rose more regular watering now that he’s treated the leaves with his concoction.