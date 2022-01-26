Cirque du Soleil reimagines a classic

REDMOND, Wash. — Something old is strikingly new in the latest Cirque du Soleil production to come to Redmond's Marymoor Park.
'Alegría: In a New Light' is an update on a Cirque classic, with all-new set, music, makeup, and even plot.
While the main show takes place under a temperature-controlled big top that seats more than 2,600 people, performers warm up and practice their high-flying moves in a backstage area known as the Artistic Tent.
That's where you'll also find the traveling wardrobe department, which provides 150 costumes perfectly tailored to the 53 artists who take the stage.
'Alegría: In a New Light' plays at Redmond's Marymoor Park until March 13.