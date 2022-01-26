Cirque du Soleil reimagines a classic

A newly revamped 'Alegría' comes to Redmond.

REDMOND, Wash. — Something old is strikingly new in the latest Cirque du Soleil production to come to Redmond's Marymoor Park.

'Alegría: In a New Light' is an update on a Cirque classic, with all-new set, music, makeup, and even plot.

While the main show takes place under a temperature-controlled big top that seats more than 2,600 people, performers warm up and practice their high-flying moves in a backstage area known as the Artistic Tent.

That's where you'll also find the traveling wardrobe department, which provides 150 costumes perfectly tailored to the 53 artists who take the stage.