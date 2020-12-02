The 21-day race of a lifetime in the Southern Ocean – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020

The Clipper Round the World Race is one of the most challenging and life-changing voyages a person can experience. The race lasts nearly a year and consists of 11 different boats completing 8 different "legs" to sail around the globe. ANYONE can apply to be part of the crew... even if you have no previous sailing experience.

KING 5 Evening's Jose Cedeno was up for the ride and joined Team Seattle. In Summer 2019, he headed to Gosport, England to begin four levels of training.

“Training is intensive, a lot of information and physical labor, everything on a race boat needs to be done by hand,” said Ben Keitch.

The race officially started in London in September 2019, and the fleet will complete its 40,000-mile-long nautical circumnavigation in August 2020.