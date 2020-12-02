The 21-day race of a lifetime in the Southern Ocean – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020

In December 2019, Jose headed to Australia to join in on Leg 4 of the race. This leg dips into the Southern Ocean, and traveled from one side of the Australian Coast to the other.
A mixture of excitement and anticipation was built as more than 400 Race Crew members arrived at Portsmouth Guildhall for Clipper's Race crew allocation day event. The highlight of the day, however, was the great team reveals -- all team Skippers took the stage to announce their crew. Jose was picked to be part of Seattle’s team, news that he took with great excitement and enthusiasm.
“It’s very exciting to see Jose get out there, I think he is going to have a fantastic experience,” said Ralph Morton from Seattle Sports Commission.
This Team Seattle will be focusing its attention on ocean health and environmental sustainability, along with promoting the city as an ecotourism destination on this 2019 – 2020 race.
