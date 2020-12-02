LIVE
The 21-day race of a lifetime in the Southern Ocean – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020
The complete journey. Leg 4 takes crew members including KING 5 Evening's Jose Cedeno on a voyage from one side of the Australian Coast to the other
Author: Jose Cedeno (KING 5), Danielle Pascual, KING 5 Evening (KING 5)
Published: 4:57 PM PST February 11, 2020
Updated: 4:57 PM PST February 11, 2020
The Clipper Round the World Race is one of the most challenging and life-changing voyages a person can experience. The race lasts nearly a year and consists of 11 different boats completing 8 different "legs" to sail around the globe. ANYONE can apply to be part of the crew... even if you have no previous sailing experience. 

KING 5 Evening's Jose Cedeno was up for the ride and joined Team Seattle. In Summer 2019, he headed to Gosport, England to begin four levels of training.

“Training is intensive, a lot of information and physical labor, everything on a race boat needs to be done by hand,” said Ben Keitch.

RELATED: The Clipper Round the World Race is the race of your life

The race officially started in London in September 2019, and the fleet will complete its 40,000-mile-long nautical circumnavigation in August 2020.

Chapter 1

Part 1

The Calm Before the Water

In December 2019, Jose headed to Australia to join in on Leg 4 of the race. This leg dips into the Southern Ocean, and traveled from one side of the Australian Coast to the other.

A mixture of excitement and anticipation was built as more than 400 Race Crew members arrived at Portsmouth Guildhall for Clipper's Race crew allocation day event. The highlight of the day, however, was the great team reveals -- all team Skippers took the stage to announce their crew. Jose was picked to be part of Seattle’s team, news that he took with great excitement and enthusiasm.

“It’s very exciting to see Jose get out there, I think he is going to have a fantastic experience,” said Ralph Morton from Seattle Sports Commission.

This Team Seattle will be focusing its attention on ocean health and environmental sustainability, along with promoting the city as an ecotourism destination on this 2019 – 2020 race.

RELATED: Weeks of hard training to join the sailing team around the Australian coast – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020

Chapter 2

Part 2

The Race Begins

The Australian coast to coast race will challenge the Seattle team in every way. The constantly changing conditions, from brutal to mild, means that there is no relaxing. The team will be pushed mentally and physically in what is one of the most inhospitable parts of the planet.

This race around the south of Australia demands absolute the best from each sailor, will test them mentally, physically and emotionally.

“Obviously being in this environment with rough seas, you can’t see what’s coming,” said Lyndsay Barnes.

The sea does not distinguish between Olympians or novices. There is nowhere to hide on the boat.

“Does put things in perspective, we are in the middle of the mass ocean, makes you feel very insignificant,” said Kiki Kettunen.

RELATED: The epic sailing adventure in the Southern ocean begins – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020

Chapter 3

Part 3

The Southern Ocean Swells

With the seasonal celebrations behind them, the Clipper Race teams are returning to a more typical standard of life on the ocean. Most teams have experienced a change in predicted weather conditions. With no clear established front-runner in The Whitsundays, Heart of the Great Barrier Reef - it’s all to play for in this race.

But just because you are out of the Southern Ocean though, it doesn’t mean that the conditions are any easier - the Tasman Straits await…

“This is not glamour sailing at all, I think you only get a real perspective on how small and insignificant the human race is,” said Seattle Team Skipper David Hartshorn.

“It’s a challenge, is moments that you wonder why you are here,” said Timothy Morgan.

“The physicality of the race is hard, but actually is more the mental side of things,” said  Lyndsay Barnes.

Leg 4 is unfolding as a close race, with the majority of the fleet surfing their way east, towards Tasmania within close proximity of one another. Team's positions are continually changing in the race around the Australian coastline, making the living conditions hard for the crew below the deck.

This leg will tests the crew mentally, physically and emotionally.

RELATED: What's it like to live on a boat for 21 days? – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020

Chapter 4

Part 4

The Final Stretch

When there aren't winds, the waters are calm, and the atmosphere is less hectic. You get the feeling that time stops and have hours to reflect on the journey and life.

The people are also a big part of what makes for a great voyage.

"Luckily, we have some amazing crew members that make sure morale is high and life is not taken too seriously," said Lyndsay Barnes.

After weeks on the open ocean, you know the journey is coming to an end when you see land. The endpoint of  Eastern Australia is finally in sight.

"Not many people get out in the Southern Ocean, out in the middle of the Atlantic, cross the equator. To be out here and see the things that we've seen, it's just been an all-around amazing experience," said David Hartshorn, Team Seattle's Skipper. 

From rough waters to sunny days to starry nights, it's truly the trip of the lifetime.

"It will change you," said Lyndsay. "You will meet some amazing people and you will learn a lot about yourself. I will say if you are thinking about doing it, do it."

Jose started Leg 4 of the race to learn more about sailing in the open ocean. What he didn't know was how much he'd learn about humans, friendships, and how lucky we are to live in this world.

RELATED: The final stretch of the Australian coast to coast boat race – Clipper Round the World Race 2019-2020

