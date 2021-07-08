Try a giant cinnamon roll with a side of "velvet foam" at Uptown Espresso

The shop located in West Seattle’s Delridge District faced an uphill battle over the past year, with the combination of COVID and the West Seattle Bridge closure. But store management credits their customers and neighbors with helping keep things afloat.



"We feel like we've made it through the hard times and we're really excited to actually have all of our stores open again,” said Max Messmer, Director of Operations for Uptown Espresso and Fonté Coffee Roaster. "The neighborhoods have really come together for us over the last year and really helped support what we were trying to do and helped keep us open and thankfully to all of them, we made it and here we are today. We're open and we're starting to do very well again."