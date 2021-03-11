Cinnamon and citrus makes these pancakes shine

Bet you haven't had pancakes like these before. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're looking for a new way to jazz up breakfast, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a fun mash-up: cinnamon rolls and pancakes. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Don't want to cook over Thanksgiving? Plum Bistro is holding its annual Thanksgiving dinner take-home and holiday pie Pop Up where you can pre-order everything you would need for a plant-based Thanksgiving feast.

Orange Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Recipe



By Chef Makini Howell

For the cinnamon sauce:

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

½ cup Earth Balance vegan butter

½ cup light brown sugar

Instructions:

In a small saucepot add butter sugar and cinnamon. Heat over medium heat and whisk until all ingredients are well combined. Set aside in a small bottle.

Coconut Cheesecake butter:

¼ lb earth balance vegan butter

1 oz vegan cream cheese

¼ cup coconut milk powder

2 tablespoons extra fat coconut milk

Instructions:

Let butter soften. Add to a stand mixer along with cream cheese, coconut powder, and coconut milk, mix on low for 2 minutes then turn up to med-high and whip for 5 minutes or until butter texture changes and becomes fluffy

For the pancakes:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon Sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 ½ cup soy milk

¼ cup canola oil

½ teaspoon orange peel

To make pancake batter:

In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking powder spices, orange peel, and salt and whisk to combine.

In a separate small bowl whisk milk and oil, make a well in pancake dry ingredients, pour in wet ingredients, and fold in. Set aside.

To make the pancakes:

Preheat a flat cast iron pan or a flat top griddle Ladle the batter into the preheated pan and cook once pancakes start to bubble in the center, swirl the cinnamon sauce on top of the raw side of the pancake, flip the pancake and cook on the other side with cinnamon syrup side down. Your pan will get a tad messy, but it is well worth it. Once pancakes have cooked through on both sides and are golden brown, remove them from the pan and plate. Stack pancakes 3-4 high (drizzle with more cinnamon sauce if desired), top candied orange, shaved chocolate, and a scoop of cheesecake butter, drizzle with maple syrup

TOPPINGS

½ cup Shaved chocolate or mini chocolate chips (optional garnish)

Candied orange (optional Garnish) 1 orange any type 1 cup granulated sugar ¾ cups water 1 tablespoon sugar

(optional Garnish)

Cooking instructions:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees