The Northwest's best scenic drive is packed with more than 20 miles of spectacular sights - 2023's BNWE

Where the Cascade Mountains meet the Salish Sea, Skagit and Whatcom counties' Chuckanut Drive is an eye-pleasing excursion. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

BOW, Wash. — Chuckanut Drive is the winner of Best Scenic Drive in 2023's Best Northwest Escapes viewer's poll.

What makes your choice for Best Scenic Drive so special? Well, let us spell it out for you.

C is for Chuckanut, a native word meaning "long beach far from a narrow entrance." The 20-mile-long Chuckanut Drive has been a sightseer's paradise for more than 100 years.

H stands for historic. The tiny towns of Bow and Edison are now the trendy gourmet epicenter of Skagit County.

U? Unbelievable blooms. You'll find them on the springtime rhododendrons at Larrabee State Park, along with spectacular beaches, mind-blowing rock formations, and a century-old outdoor stage open to anyone who's feeling theatrical.

C is for the crazy collectibles and other priceless treasures you can find at Bonnar's Trading Post in Bow.

K stands for killer views. From scenic viewpoints and public beaches to the nearby vista of Oyster Dome, Chuckanut Drive is a target-rich environment for your Instagram.

A is for the artwork of Bow-rassic Park in Bow. Joe Treat creates all of his fantastic creatures out of driftwood gathered from local beaches.

N is for nudists. They used to frequent Teddy Bear Cove, but now they're lettin' it all hang out at Dogfish Point and a few other more secretive beaches.

U is for underwater life. Check out the tide pools teeming with activity at Wildcat Cove.

T is for timeless. That's what the vintage village of Fairhaven is. If you're heading north, you'll find it as the prize at the end of your drive.