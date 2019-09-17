SEATTLE — Christo's on Alki is a true family-run restaurant.

The Fotopoulos family has welcomed customers with open arms since 1996, with each generation helping run this local West Seattle favorite.

The restaurant is right on Alki Avenue, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner along with beautiful views of the water. Their rooftop deck is a very popular place on nice days- and their delicious food can't be missed.

Christo's serves pizzas, salads, burgers, and amazing Greek dishes. Try their Souvlaki Lamb, Greek fries, or gyro- many of the recipes are traditional recipes from the Fotopoulos' home village in the Peloponnese region of Greece.

Christo's on Alki specializes in delicious Greek food, with a great view of Alki!

KING 5

Christo's has a great happy hour- every day, 3pm-6pm. It's a good time to try their specialty drinks, which are both creative and delicious. One customer favorite is Pete's Flaming Coffee, named after one of the Fotopoulos brothers.

It's a Spanish coffee, but as the family is Greek, they call it a flaming coffee- also because they light it on fire before serving it!

Pete's Flaming Coffee is called flaming for a reason- they light it on fire! This is a delicious and strong drink.

Ellen Meny

Christo's serves breakfast on the weekends as well, starting at 8am- but no matter what time you stop by, you'll feel like you're visiting family.

Christo's on Alki | 206-923-2200 | 2508 Alki Avenue SW

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.