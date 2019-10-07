NEW YORK — Before she was an international model, she was a resident of Snohomish, Washington. She first honed her performance skills as a cheerleader at Snohomish High School. Although she was born in Utah, she has a lot of love for the Evergreen State.

"I always say that I am from Seattle, I'm from Snohomish," Chrissy said.

She went on to fame and fortune as a model and businesswoman, meeting future husband John Legend on the set of his music video for his song, 'Stereo.'

Now, John's touring schedule sometimes brings the couple and their two children back to Chrissy's home turf.

"He did the Puyallup one time. I was so excited. I was like, 'You're doing the Puyallup?!'"

They also love exploring Seattle's food scene when they're back in town.

"John has his go-to places that he just loves. A lot of them are on Queen Anne Hill."

They also always try to set time for themselves.

"He took me to Snoqualmie Falls for a little romantic getaway one time," Chrissy gushed, "Yeah 'cause none of my boyfriends growing up ever did that."

On her newest venture, she's bringin' the funny on NBC. She's a judge alongside Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy on Bring the Funny, a new comedy competition show.

The Northwest star's reach is worldwide. She's one of the most popular celebrities on social media, but not in the White House. Her Trump-trolling has gotten her blocked by the tweeter-in-chief.

She's a person always known for saying what's on her mind.

"I'm a very passionate person. I say things in the heat of the moment, not a lot of thought goes into what I write (on Twitter) which is probably very evident," she laughed.

"And we have such a quick news cycle now that you might as well just let it blow over."

In other words, leave the haters, and "Bring the Funny."

