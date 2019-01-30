SEATTLE — Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks are back as bricks in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

They chatted with Kim Holcomb about LEGO minifigures, weird coffee orders and fulfilling their childhood dreams.

HOLCOMB: "There are some amazing minifigs in this film… Ruth Bader Ginsburg… Gary Payton is in the movie, which is so fun.”

PRATT: “It's so sick.”

HOLCOMB: “What other minifigs do we need in our society?"

PRATT: "Ken Griffey Jr.”

BANKS: “That's good… Tom Brady?”

PRATT: (shaking head) “We're from Seattle. You know what, we should get a Tom Brady minifig…”

BANKS: “To smash it?”

PRATT: “To light on fire maybe.... How about all grunge rock? Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Soundgarden… We need a Bill Gates. We need a Paul Allen.”

HOLCOMB: "(Chris's character) Emmet has an interesting coffee order - a splash of cream with 25 sugars. What is the weirdest thing you order on a regular basis?"

BANKS: "I'm not that weird about my coffee, I take black coffee and black tea. But I did have a cardamom lavender almond milk cappuccino last week.”

PRATT: “How can you say, ‘I'm not that weird about my coffee order’ and then say you had a what? A cardigan?”

BANKS: “I just ordered it, it was really cold out, I was on the east coast in a snowstorm and I needed something cozy.”

PRATT: “So you had a cardigan?”

BANKS: “I had a cardamom. Cardamom lavender.”

HOLCOMB: “That's actually a very Seattle coffee order.”

PRATT: “Listen, I'm trying to act tough right now but it actually sounds delicious. I'm in. All right fine, I'll have one."

HOLCOMB: "One of the things in the movie that I love is the house having a waffle room. Because when I was a kid, there were these little dreams like, ‘When I'm an adult, I'm going to do this.’ What have you achieved as an adult that 8-year-old you would be like, 'Yes!’”

BANKS: “I just built a mud room.”

PRATT: “What, a mud room?”

BANKS: “I grew up where there's mud everywhere and we never had anywhere to put things - our neighbors had special cubbies.”

PRATT: “Oh, a mud room!”

HOLCOMB: “Not one where you just roll around in the mud.”

PRATT: “I was like, ‘Wow, you are a movie star!'”

BANKS: “I would love the roll-around mud room, too."

PRATT: "I got to raise the 12th Man flag, that was a big one. That was huge. That's a big thing up in Seattle. That's epic. My farm that I'm building is something I've always dreamed of. And I'm building a house (in California) right now and I may have a theater room, and that theater room is going to have a golf simulator. So you just won't see me anymore. ‘Where's Chris, he's not answering his phone?’ Yeah, he's getting his PGA card. Senior PGA card. Give me 20 years and I'll be able to break into the 70's.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is rated PG and opens in theaters February 8.

