Fun fact: KING 5 Evening hosts were in early Chris Pratt movie

SEATTLE — Fun fact: a KING 5 broadcast was featured in one of Chris Pratt’s early films, and he never knew about the hometown connection until now.

The 2011 film "Moneyball" starring Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill also featured Pratt as Northwest baseball player Scott Hatteberg.

In one scene, Hatteberg is home watching television during the holidays. The movie studio used a clip from KING 5’s local programming department, which produced and broadcast an annual live show from the Westlake Tree Lighting.

During an interview about his latest role in animated film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb told the Lake Stevens native about the connection.

HOLCOMB: "I'm in a movie with you that you probably didn't realize.”

PRATT: “Which movie?”

HOLCOMB: “In ‘Moneyball’ — when you're sitting there at the holidays, watching TV, despondent, what is playing is the tree lighting in downtown Seattle, which is a show I hosted with my co-host Jim (Dever,) and so it's our voices in your movie."

PRATT: "No way, Kim! I remember that! I remember the scene and I remember watching the thing we were watching on TV — was it New Year's or Christmas or something?”

HOLCOMB: “It was Christmas, it's the (Westlake) tree lighting.”

PRATT: “Oh my god.”

HOLCOMB: “So now I've told you, all these many years later — every time (we talk) I say, 'I'm going to tell Chris' and then we run out of time — so, sorry for going over this time.”

PRATT: “No don't be, it was worth it. Thank you, that's amazing. I can't wait to work together again someday. (laughter)”