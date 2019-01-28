SEATTLE — The stars of The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part are immortalized in custom minifigs, thanks to a Snohomish County store.

Bricks and Minifigs in Monroe sells new and used LEGO bricks. Customers can also create their own minifigs using recycled pieces.

We created an Elizabeth Banks minifig that showcases her work as a director. The figure is holding a megaphone and wearing a red suit similar to one Banks wore for a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

For Chris Pratt, we combined two of his favorite things: fishing and wrestling. His minifig is casting a line while wearing a WWF belt.

“I love it,” Pratt said. “This is the nicest thing anyone has ever gotten me.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens everywhere on February 8.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 & streaming live on KING5.com. Contact: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.