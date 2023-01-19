Chong the Nomad creates beats that inspire people to dance

The Seattle-based beatmaker plays with sounds to create a new wave of electronic music. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Chong the Nomad is an Indonesian-American producer and DJ based in Seattle. She describes her music as electronic with a question mark.

This young artist keeps a low profile when creating sounds and beats in her home studio.

She can spend hours focusing on one element of a sound, something that became natural for her.

“Inspiration for me just happens so sporadically," she said. "Ideas come just very randomly. It's really hard to put a genre at my music.”

The inspiration for Chong the Nomad, is to create music designed to make people feel liberated with the urge of dancing.

“Making people dance has been my number one goal with my music," she said. “It's just such a good feeling.”

The beatmaker recently shared the stage with and supported local band Death Cab for Cutie at the historic Paramount Theatre.

Her music has also been featured on season two of the Amazon original series "Modern Love."

As a co-producer, she collaborated on tracks with 21 Savage, Rich Brian, and Wafia.

“So honored, sometimes I still have little pinch me moments.”

Her track "Ghosts in the Shower" has over 68k plays on Soundcloud.

You can find more of her music on Spotify, Apple Music, and Universal Audio.

Currently, Chong the Nomad is working on a new album. She said she wants to focus on the textures, the groove, and sound using everything that she has learned over the last 13 years.