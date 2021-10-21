This Seattle chocolatier is making fancy chocolate more fun

ChocolateSpiel means chocolate play in German - and that's exactly what owner Angi Pfleiderer is doing. Playing with chocolate! #k5evening

SEATTLE — If Seattle has a Willy Wonka, it's Angi Pfleiderer. Because her work is pure imagination.

"Back in 2016, my husband and I, we moved to Seattle," says Pfleiderer. "And back in Germany, I used to work as a chemical engineer."

Once in the United States, Pfleiderer couldn't get her work permit for awhile - so she filled her time with chocolate tours around Seattle. And at one of the tours, she noticed something interesting. One of the machines they used to make chocolate was similar to the ones she used at her old chemical engineering job.

Lightbulb moment.

"I just went there with my resume in my hand to ask them if they're looking for some someone to hire for the new factory. And I kind of started there as an intern, did some online top learning classes, and I started my own business in 2019."

Talk about an upward trajectory. Now she runs her business ChocolateSpiel.

"Spiel is the German word for game or play," Pfleiderer says. "I just love to play with different colors, designs, of course, with different ingredients, different flavors. I make my chocolate from scratch so I also love to play with different cocoa origins."

Spiel is also a Yiddish term for a long story or speech, which is what you'll want to go on after you see these chocolates - eye-catching colors and playful designs. The color is coco butter and food safe coloring, and Pfleiderer gets creative with how she makes her designs. She uses an airbrush and a toothbrush!

Don't worry, the toothbrush is only for chocolate. Never for teeth.

The color isn't the only thing different about the chocolate. Pfleiderer makes her chocolates "bean to bar". That means she roasts the cocoa beans, cracks them, winnows them, refines them...you get the gist. It's a lot of work, but Pfleiderer is a stickler for quality. And the color isn't just for fun.

"There's a whole bean to bar chocolate industry here in the US," Pfleiderer says. "I love it, it's fantastic. But it can be quite serious and intimidating. I just try to make it more approachable to build a bridge between people and the bean to bar chocolate industry."