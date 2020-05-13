Children's Film Festival Seattle moves online, while still preserving festival experience

The one week virtual event features 60 films from 27 countries.

SEATTLE — The annual Children's Film Festival Seattle, hosted by the Northwest Film Forum, kicked off in March, but one week into the event, it became clear, they would need to cancel because of the Coronavirus.

The remaining movies will now go online for one week only May 13-17; and it will be a different experience than binging on Netflix.

"It's going to be like going to a movie theater. You're going to have to plan it. Go online, look at times, write it down. You're going to a film festival! Make popcorn and be ready, said Elizabeth Shepherd, who's been directing the festival for 15 years.

She says the only exception to the schedule is the feature film, Supa Moda, which can be seen at any time during the festival. The movie is from Kenya and is about a little girl who dreams of becoming a superhero. "She's also very sick," Shepherd explained, " It's just a wonderful story about a village coming together to support each other and it's especially nice right now when we are dealing with people who are sick and also trying to remember our own superpowers a long the way."

Some highlights of the festival include a collection of films about cats, an all Spanish language program from Latin America, for native and student speakers, and a topical program centered on urgent environmental issues.

For younger viewers, the festival offers content featuring gentle animation. The festival also has activities planned for the kids, like coloring for the younger set and discussion guides for those a bit older.

Each year, Shepherd says the movies selected are ones you can't easily find, but make no mistake, they are special. "It's like a treasure hunt. We're looking all over the world for films that are uplifting, beautiful, unusual and in different languages, explained Shepherd.

She says at its best, this festival, honors the experience of childhood. "There are just so many different experiences represented. We want kids to realize what we all share in common all over the world," Shepherd said.