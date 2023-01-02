x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

How to turn chickpeas into a 'tuna fish' sandwich - Makini's Kitchen

It even has that great fish flavor. #k5evening

More Videos

SEATTLE — With their versatility, chickpeas are a staple in plant-based cooking. Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you how to magically turn them into tuna for a tuna salad sandwich.

Credit: KING 5 Evening
Chef Makini Howell uses canned chickpeas for her tuna recipe.

Vegan 'tuna' sammie with tofu bacon

INGREDIENTS:

  • Sliced tomatoes
  • Smoked tofu, smoked tempeh, or your favorite plant-based bacon
  • Green leaf lettuce
  • Sliced whole wheat bread
  • 1 32 oz can chickpeas smashed
  • 1 ½-2 cups Best Foods vegan mayo
  • 1 ½ teaspoons fresh chopped dill
  • Scant ¼ teaspoon chopped garlic or garlic powder
  • ¾ cup tiny diced red onion 
  • 1 1/2 cups tiny diced celery
  • 3 tablespoons dry wakame sea vegetable
  • 3  tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 tablespoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a lightly oiled pan cook your tofu or tempeh until crispy on both sides, remove from heat and set aside. If using plant-based bacon cook according to package instructions.   
  2. In a large mixing bowl with a potato masher, mash the chickpeas lightly, about 2 or 3 smashes. Add in the aioli, red onion, celery, wakame, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix well to combine all ingredients.
  3. To build sandos, very lightly toast bread or leave it untoasted. Put a scoop of chickpea tuna, plant bacon of your choice, a slice or two of tomato, and a piece of lettuce. Slice and enjoy!

Related Articles

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Before You Leave, Check This Out