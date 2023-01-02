How to turn chickpeas into a 'tuna fish' sandwich - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — With their versatility, chickpeas are a staple in plant-based cooking. Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you how to magically turn them into tuna for a tuna salad sandwich.
Vegan 'tuna' sammie with tofu bacon
INGREDIENTS:
- Sliced tomatoes
- Smoked tofu, smoked tempeh, or your favorite plant-based bacon
- Green leaf lettuce
- Sliced whole wheat bread
- 1 32 oz can chickpeas smashed
- 1 ½-2 cups Best Foods vegan mayo
- 1 ½ teaspoons fresh chopped dill
- Scant ¼ teaspoon chopped garlic or garlic powder
- ¾ cup tiny diced red onion
- 1 1/2 cups tiny diced celery
- 3 tablespoons dry wakame sea vegetable
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/2 tablespoons salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- In a lightly oiled pan cook your tofu or tempeh until crispy on both sides, remove from heat and set aside. If using plant-based bacon cook according to package instructions.
- In a large mixing bowl with a potato masher, mash the chickpeas lightly, about 2 or 3 smashes. Add in the aioli, red onion, celery, wakame, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix well to combine all ingredients.
- To build sandos, very lightly toast bread or leave it untoasted. Put a scoop of chickpea tuna, plant bacon of your choice, a slice or two of tomato, and a piece of lettuce. Slice and enjoy!
