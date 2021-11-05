Get in touch with your food at this Chelan Valley farm

Chelan Valley Farms encourages people to get back in touch with farming, from U-Pick apples to wine tasting. Sponsored by Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.

Jeana and Chad Steiner want people to fall in love with nature, and they're doing that with their gorgeous farm, Chelan Valley Farms.

"As it grew and developed, we also realized how much we wanted to serve people," Chad says, "and create a place for family to come and enjoy."

They're big on something called Agritourism.

"Agritourism is the ultimate opportunity to host someone in an agriculture setting," Chad says. "When we came and moved to the farm, we wanted to be able to provide people an experience to reconnect back to agriculture and come stay on a working farm.

Agritourism is just another way of saying that they want to invite people to get in touch with the food they eat, the plants that grow, and the farmers who make it all happen.

Chelan Valley Farms has activities throughout the year. In the spring and summer, you can pick flowers from their fields. In the fall, you can pick apples and frolic in the pumpkin patch. And no matter what time of the year, you can stay in their charming guest house.

Jeana and Chad also have their own winery - Lagrioth Winery, which produces award-winning wines.

Jeana and Chad want to change the way people view their food, and where it comes from.

"These folks are hungry to touch nature and agriculture," Chad says. "We have people thanking us because we let them pick apples."

"To see people come and go back on the pumpkin patch and play in the field with their families, it's really been a dream of ours and really just exciting to see," Jeana says.