Chef Tom Douglas shares some of his shopping staples - Douglas Demos

Being a better shopper can make you a better cook. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Have you ever had someone stop by for a surprise visit, and found yourself scrambling to serve them something to eat? Chef Tom Douglas shares what he has in his house — just in case. He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.

Here are a few of the staples Tom keeps on hand:

Meredith Dairy Sheep & Goat Cheese

Soft, spreadable goat cheese, marinated in blended Australian Extra Virgin Olive oil, garlic, and herbs. This luxurious cheese is incredibly addictive and very versatile.

Effie’s Homemade

These crackers are made in small batches, use high-quality natural ingredients, and have unique flavor profiles. Tom likes their original biscuit, Oatcake.