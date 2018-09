PROSSER, WASH — One of the best treats of summer is in season tomatoes. But if you don't know what to do with your big bounty in your garden or grocery store, chef Tom Douglas is here to help. We joined him down on his farm in Prosser, Washington.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING