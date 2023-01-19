Chef Tom Douglas goes low and slow at his new spot Etta's Big Mountain BBQ

SEATTLE — Seattle’s best-known chef is serving up something new. Tom Douglas has rebooted his former restaurant Etta's Seafood next to Pike Place Market into Etta's Big Mountain Barbecue . Etta’s, if you did not know, is named after Tom's daughter, Loretta. The smoked meat menu features Tom's take on briskets, ribs, and other barbeque staples. We asked the long-time Seattle chef why he deiced to make the switch from seafood to low and slow.

"When I first moved here to Seattle in 1977 as an 18-year-old, 19-year-old, and barbecue in this town, generally there was a little soul barbeque, but generally it was Chinatown barbecue. You went up to the barbecue windows and I loved it. And so I started to marry that into my cooking style that I've done throughout the years here and there for everything I do. So, when we had the opportunity to do this, we thought, why don't we do something that's not typical barbeque, call it Northwest barbeque,” Douglas said. "I've been a judge at the Tennessee National Championship, that's Jack Daniels. And I've done the Barbecue Belt in Texas, I've done it all. So, I've kind of taken my own version of it and put it on a plate."