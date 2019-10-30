SEATTLE — If you're a fan of the Food Network, you might have seen Seattle chef Shota Nakijima battle and beat Bobby Flay on Iron Chef Gauntlet. Recently, Shota stepped away from his kitchen at Adana long enough to show us his favorite spots to go out. Below are his 3 picks.



Gan Bei | 670 S Weller St, Seattle, WA 98104

It's only been around less than a year, but this mom and pop place has quickly become one of Shota's go-to spots. He ordered the honey glazed fish sauce chicken wings, the crab omelet and pan-seared salmon with xo sauce and hoisin sauce. "This is kind of a great place to come with the staff or friends to get good rice, homey dishes."

Bateau | 1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122

The spot on Capitol Hill is a meat-lover's paradise. Owned by restauranteur Renne Erickson, Bateau's cows are all grass-fed and the beef they produce is dry-aged for a minimum of 21 days. He ordered a 92-day old ranch cut, roasted beets with crunchy buckwheat and sauteed mushrooms with cured egg yolk. "This is one of my favorite steak houses in Seattle... you can get every single specific type of meat."

Suika Seattle | 611 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122

This Capitol Hill Izakaya (Japanese for "pub") restaurant has been serving up small plates and strong drinks since 2014. Chef ordered the uni shooter, the tuna tataki with chili oil and a light side salad, the softshell crab kara-age and the wafu hamburger. "A fun place to come with a lot of people."

