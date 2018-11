Below is a list of the places Seattle Chef Scott Staples took us to eat.

Market House Meats 1124 Howell St Seattle, WA 98101 206-624-9248

Fonda Le Catrina 5905 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108 206-767-2787

Bar Del Corso 3057 Beacon Ave S Seattle, WA 98144 206-395-2069

