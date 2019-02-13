SEATTLE — Here is the recipe for Chef Makini Howell's Lemon Champagne Tart.

Lemon Champagne Tart

Chocolate Crust

6 oz earth balance buttery spread

1 cup sugar

⅔ cup cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla

2 oz of your favorite non-dairy yogurt

1 ¼ cup bob’s red mill baking flour

Directions

In a separate bowl mix flour and cocoa powder.

Add butter to stand mixer bowl and mix for 10-15 seconds until smooth. Slowly add in sugar

Cream butter and sugar together on speed 2-3 in a mixer for 2-3 minutes.

Add in yogurt and vanilla mix until incorporated

Add in flour and cocoa mixture mix until well incorporated. The mix will be soft.

Once all ingredients are mixed together pour the mixture out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and roll into a log, refrigerate 4-6 hours or overnight.

Once the dough has set, cut log in half and roll out to 1/8th inch thick.

Fold dough inside the tart pan and cook at 325 for 8-10 minutes.

Lemon Champagne Filling

1 can Coconut milk

5 oz Lemon juice

3 oz Champagne

8.5 oz (1 ¼ cup) Sugar

1 ¼ oz Cornstarch

2 teaspoons Vanilla

1 oz Butter

1 teaspoon Lemon zest

2 teaspoons Orange zest

Directions

Heat milk, lemon juice, and champagne until almost boiling, add in sugar. Make a slurry with cornstarch by adding 1-2 tablespoons water mix and add to milk mixture. Cook for 3-4 minutes The mixture will start to thicken, add in the butter, vanilla and zest cook for 1 more minute and remove from heat.

To assemble tarts

Pour lemon champagne mixture into tart shells and refrigerate 4-6 hours or overnight. Garnish with candied kumquats or sliced strawberries, serve with champagne

