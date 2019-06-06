SEATTLE — In May Seattle Chef Makini Howell was invited to cook dinner at the James Beard House as part of their Vegan Series. She and her crew prepared a seven-course dinner for the diners, one of which is the recipe below.

This summer Chef Howell will be kicking off a series of cooking classes where people can learn to cook like a vegan. More information on the classes can be found here.

Makini's Drunken Mushrooms with Cauliflower puree

Ingredients For Puree

● 1.5 – 2 lbs (small) cauliflower head

● 1 russet potatoes peeled

● 1 lb button mushrooms

● ½ cup white wine

● 2 large garlic cloves

● 1 tbsp butter (I used salted) or olive oil

● 1/2 tsp salt

● Ground black pepper, to taste

Ingredients For Mushrooms

● 1 lb button mushrooms

● ½ cup white wine

● 2 large garlic cloves

● 1 tbsp butter (I used salted) or olive oil

● 1/2 tsp salt

● Ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Separate cauliflower into florets and cut in smaller chunks.

2. Peel and dice potatoes into 1-inch cubes

3. In a medium pot, bring salted water to a boil add potatoes, cook for 7-10 minutes or until potatoes are al dente, add cauliflower florets, cook for an additional 10 min or until cauliflower is fork tender. Drain.

4. Add ingredients plus butter to a mixing bowl if using a stand mixer or alternatively use an immersion blender (a food processor) or a vita mix blender. Add butter or olive oil, salt, and ground black pepper to taste. Process until very smooth or desired consistency. Adjust salt and pepper to taste, if necessary.

5. Set aside

For Mushrooms

In a frying pan add butter and let heat until just before smoking, add mushrooms, allow to brown on one side, flip mushrooms and allow to brown just slightly, add in garlic, let garlic become golden brown add in wine, to deglaze pan and salt and pepper to taste. Let wine cook slightly off and remove from fire.

To Serve:

On a plate or fancy bowl layer cauli puree first, then mushrooms on top, pour remaining juice from pan and garlic on top of mushrooms, top with fresh herb garnish

