In-season tomatoes are one of the highlights of summer. If you're not sure what to do with the bounty growing in your garden, Chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a tasty recipe to use them up.

Blistered Summer Tomato Pasta with Scalloped Mushrooms By Makini Howell

4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

1-pound angel hair or other long, thin pasta

1-pound large king oyster mushrooms cut into 1.5’’ scallops

4ish cups scallop marinade (optional) Recipe follows

Black pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 ¼ pounds gold, cherry or grape tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, smashed and chopped

2 cups vegan parmesan

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

1 ½ cups roughly chopped mixed herbs, such as tarragon, mint, parsley and chives, plus more for serving.

Mushroom Marinade

4 cups water

1 cup white wine

2 tablespoons seaweed

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

2 teaspoons chopped shallots

1 tablespoon fennel fronds

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons tamari

Cooking Instructions

Combine all the mushroom marinade ingredients in a bowl and mix together.

Marinate the scalloped mushrooms for about 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Bring a large pot of well-salted water (2 heaping tablespoons salt to about 6 quarts water) to boil.

Add pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente.

Reserve 1 1/2 cups pasta cooking water, then drain pasta.

Heat a 12-inch skillet over high until very hot, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil. When it shimmers, add the scalloped mushrooms and cook until golden brown and crisp, flipping once, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Add the tomatoes, stirring occasionally, until they start to blister, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add chopped garlic, give it a stir and add about 1/3 cup reserved pasta water. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the pasta, and cheese 1 1/2 cups herbs and 1/4 cup reserved pasta water and toss to coat, adding additional pasta water if needed. Divide the pasta among shallow bowls and top with scallops. Garnish with additional herbs cheese and a drizzle of olive oil, if desired.

