Cheer on the Seahawks at Training Camp in Renton

There's still a few public practices left. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — It still may be summer but spectators at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center watching Seahawks Training Camp are very much thinking fall.

The 2022 camp kicked off last week for players trying to make this year’s squad. Several of these practices are open to the public. Many of these practices have different themes like Kids Day, Pet Rescue Day, and Legions Day. 

Credit: KING 5 Evening
Kids (and adults) can pose for a picture at Seahawks Training Camp


Besides watching the players, fans can do activities like test their vocal cords in the Scream Booth or take a Seahawks-themed photo. Other activities include face painting and food sampling too.

If you decide to go you do need to register and buy tickets in advance for $12 each. That will get you a shuttle ride in and a great view of the practice. Go Hawks!

Credit: KING 5 Evening
Fans enjoy the weather and some football at the VMAC in Renton.


